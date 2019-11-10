Business News
November 10, 2019 / 8:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand's Skycity Entertainment says board member overseeing delayed project to resign

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator Skycity Entertainment Group (SKC.NZ) on Monday said Richard Didsbury, who had overseen a key convention centre project that was hit by a massive fire last month, is to resign from its board.

The company said in a statement that Didsbury had tendered his resignation to avoid any conflict with his role as chair of the Northern Express Group, a private consortium.

Didsbury had overseen Skycity’s New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) project - the largest underway in New Zealand, with a value of NZ$703 million ($448.65 million) - as chair of the board’s NZICC Committee, the company said.

Skycity warned earlier this month that delays at the project, which was hit by a massive fire in October, may hamper its ability to host conferences in 2021.

Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below