New Zealand's Skycity Entertainment says board member overseeing delayed project to resign

(Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator Skycity Entertainment Group (SKC.NZ) on Monday said Richard Didsbury, who had overseen a key convention centre project that was hit by a massive fire last month, is to resign from its board.

The company said in a statement that Didsbury had tendered his resignation to avoid any conflict with his role as chair of the Northern Express Group, a private consortium.

Didsbury had overseen Skycity’s New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) project - the largest underway in New Zealand, with a value of NZ$703 million ($448.65 million) - as chair of the board’s NZICC Committee, the company said.

Skycity warned earlier this month that delays at the project, which was hit by a massive fire in October, may hamper its ability to host conferences in 2021.