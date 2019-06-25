Comcast's SKY Italia appoints Maximo Ibarra as new CEO

FILE PHOTO: Sky parabolic antennas are seen on roof of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - SKY Italia has appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive effective Oct. 1 as it expands its business, the Italian unit of U.S. media group Comcast said on Tuesday.

Ibarra, currently at the helm of KPN had announced earlier on Tuesday he would leave the Dutch phone group in September.

Satellite broadcaster SKY Italia, which is going to launch a phone offer for clients later this year, said in a statement Ibarra’s background in telecoms would help it to broaden its business.

Ibarra led Italian phone operator Wind in 2012-2017 and successfully oversaw its merger with rival 3 Italia.