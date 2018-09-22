FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 22, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Fox plans to concede defeat in Sky battle, review stake: source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) expects Sky’s (SKYB.L) independent directors to recommend Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) $39 billion bid, after which Fox will concede defeat in the battle for the British broadcaster, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Fox will also review options for its 39 percent stake in Sky after Comcast outbid Murdoch’s group with a 17.28 pounds a share offer for the pay-television group, the source said.

Reporting by Ben Martin, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.