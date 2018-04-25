FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 25, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The independent directors of pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) said they were withdrawing their recommendation of a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox (FOXA.O) after U.S. cable company Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) trumped it with a 22 billion pound ($30.68 billion) offer.

A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“As a result of the announcement of this higher cash offer, the independent committee is withdrawing its recommendation of the offer announced by Twenty-First Century Fox on 15 December 2016 and is now terminating the Co-operation Agreement entered into with Twenty-First Century Fox on the same date,” Sky’s independent directors said in a statement on Wednesday.

    ($1 = 0.7170 pounds)

    Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.