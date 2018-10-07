UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has sought additional reassurances from cable company Comcast (CMCSA.O) over the editorial independence of the Sky News television channel following the U.S. group’s takeover of broadcaster Sky (SKYB.L).

The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“I’ve left them in no doubt at all about the importance of editorial independence and Sky News, and what we expect not just over the immediate period following the changes to corporate ownership, but in the longer term,” culture minister Jeremy Wright told Sky News.