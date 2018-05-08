FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:49 AM / in an hour

EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will rule on U.S. cable operator Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) 22-billion-pound ($30 billion) bid for British pay-TV company Sky (SKYB.L) by June 15, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Sky logo is seen on outside of an entrance to offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Comcast filed for EU approval for the deal on May 7, confirming a Reuters story.]

    The world’s biggest entertainment company is competing with Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) to win over Sky. Fox has run into various stumbling blocks since agreeing to a Sky takeover in December 2016.

    The EU competition enforcer can give the go-ahead to Comcast’s bid with or without concessions, or it can kick off a four-month long investigation if the company is not able to satisfy regulatory concerns.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Boyle

