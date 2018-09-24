FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 24, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Sky's shares jump 9 percent after Comcast wins auction

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Sky (SKYB.L) jumped 9 percent to 17.22 pounds in early trade on Monday, just below the 17.28 pounds a share Comcast (CMCSA.O) bid on Saturday to beat Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) in the battle for Europe’s biggest pay-TV group.

FILE PHOTO: Sky Sports logos at the company's UK headquarters in West London, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The U.S. cable-TV giant offered $40 billion to buy the group in a rare auction that brought to an end a protracted takeover battle.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox has not said what it will do with its 39 percent stake in Sky, a holding that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is set to acquire in a separate deal.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.