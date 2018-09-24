Sky's shares jump 9 percent after Comcast wins auction

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Sky (SKYB.L) jumped 9 percent to 17.22 pounds in early trade on Monday, just below the 17.28 pounds a share Comcast (CMCSA.O) bid on Saturday to beat Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) in the battle for Europe’s biggest pay-TV group.

FILE PHOTO: Sky Sports logos at the company's UK headquarters in West London, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The U.S. cable-TV giant offered $40 billion to buy the group in a rare auction that brought to an end a protracted takeover battle.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox has not said what it will do with its 39 percent stake in Sky, a holding that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is set to acquire in a separate deal.