May 21, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it was unlikely to refer Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) bid for Sky (SKYB.L) for a full investigation after deciding that the deal did not raise public concerns about media ownership.

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Media minister Matt Hancock said however that he would give interested parties until 1700 local time on May 24 to respond before giving his final decision.

    Sky is in the middle of a bid battle between Comcast, the world’s biggest entertainment company, and Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), the latter of which is waiting for the result of a full investigation into the impact it would have on the media landscape if it owns Sky.

    Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

