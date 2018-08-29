FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Activist Elliott argues Disney should pay 15.01 pounds/share for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott has argued that Walt Disney (DIS.N) should have to pay at least 15.01 pounds a share to acquire Sky (SKYB.L) if it is forced to buy the British broadcaster, the UK’s takeover regulator said on Wednesday.

The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Takeover Panel disclosed Elliott’s arguments in a statement in which the regulator detailed why it last month set the level of any Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share and rejected the activist’s valuation.

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA.O) TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast (CMCSA.O) have managed to take control of the Sky.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

