FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 7, 2018 / 5:41 PM / in an hour

Fox posts offer document for Sky deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) on Tuesday posted an offer document and form of acceptance for its 14 pounds a share offer to buy UK’s Sky (SKYB.L) on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed outside the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Fox now intends to implement Sky’s acquisition by way of a takeover offer rather than a scheme of arrangement, as described in the Companies Act 2006, with the deal conditional on 75 percent or more Sky shareholders accepting the offer.

The deadline to set out a revised offer document is Sept. 22, Fox added.

Fox’s current offer still lags Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) 14.75 pounds a share bid, leaving the world’s biggest entertainment group in the lead of the long-winded takeover battle for the British pay-TV group.

In a separate announcement, Sky acknowledged Fox’s offer document and said its independent committee would respond to the offer within 14 days.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.