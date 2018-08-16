FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 16, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel said on Thursday it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox’s TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast succeed in taking control of the British broadcaster.

The price is designed to reflect the level of the offer Disney is making for Fox, and its holding in Sky.

The regulator had set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But it has had to hold a series of hearings since then to review the level after a number of groups appealed the decision.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.