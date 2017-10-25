Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year

(Reuters) - James Murdoch, chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), said on Wednesday he expects its bid to acquire Sky PLC (SKYB.L) to be approved by British regulators in the first half of 2018 despite fallout from a sexual harassment settlement involving former Fox News commentator Bill O‘Reilly.

The flag of the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is seen waving at the company headquarters in the Manhattan borough in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reports recently surfaced that O‘Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with a woman before Fox News renewed his contract earlier this year. O‘Reilly was fired in April.

Murdoch spoke of Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid to acquire the remaining 61 percent it does not own of Sky PLC (SKYB.L) while appearing at the Paley International Council Summit in New York.