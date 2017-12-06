FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain pushes back date for provisional findings in Sky-Fox deal
#Business News
December 6, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain pushes back date for provisional findings in Sky-Fox deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator will publish its provisional findings into the planned takeover of pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox (FOXA.O) in January and not December as originally planned, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Sky logo is seen outside of an entrance to offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is examining what impact the planned $15 billion deal would have on the British market after the government toughened its stance against the deal.

The CMA, which has received a large number of submissions from interested parties as part of the investigation, said the provisional findings would now come in January 2018. They had expected to give their interim findings in the week of Dec. 18.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
