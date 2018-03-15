FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 15, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sky (SKYB.L), the European pay-TV group at the center of a takeover battle, said on Thursday it had entered into a confidentiality agreement with suitor Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N).

The Sky News logo is seen on the outside of offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    The agreement, which is required under UK takeover rules, will allow Sky to disclose information to the two companies that could be relevant in Disney’s separate attempt to buy Fox assets, including its stake in Sky.

    U.S. cable company Comcast CMCSA. gatecrashed Fox’s agreed offer for Sky with a rival $31 billion bid last month.

    Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.