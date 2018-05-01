UK competition regulator sends Fox-Sky verdict to government

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator submitted its view on Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to buy all of Sky (SKYB.L) to the government on Tuesday, giving minister Matt Hancock 30 working days to deliver his final ruling on the deal.

Workers remove the advertising of Sky TV provider after the German Bundesliga second leg relegation playoff soccer match between Karlsruhe SC and Hamburg SV in Karlsruhe, Germany June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating whether the deal, announced in December 2016, will give Murdoch too much influence in Britain’s news media.

If it receives the green light, Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) will go head-to-head with U.S. cable company Comcast (CMCSA.O), which made a rival $31 billion offer for the European pay-TV group on Wednesday.