UK minister to give update on Fox-Sky deal on Tuesday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s media secretary will make a statement in parliament later on Tuesday about Rupert Murdoch’s bid to buy the rest of pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L), the leader of the house said on Twitter.

The Sky logo is seen on an advertising wrap on a bus in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Minister Karen Bradley has been weighing whether to refer Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA.O) bid for Sky for a wide-ranging investigation to assess the impact a takeover would have on the broader provision of news.

Bradley is expected to speak around 1330 local time.