FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister to give update on Fox-Sky deal on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a month ago

UK minister to give update on Fox-Sky deal on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s media secretary will make a statement in parliament later on Tuesday about Rupert Murdoch’s bid to buy the rest of pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L), the leader of the house said on Twitter.

The Sky logo is seen on an advertising wrap on a bus in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Minister Karen Bradley has been weighing whether to refer Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA.O) bid for Sky for a wide-ranging investigation to assess the impact a takeover would have on the broader provision of news.

Bradley is expected to speak around 1330 local time.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.