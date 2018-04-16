FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Milan court suspends Serie A TV rights tender after Sky's request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Sky’s (SKYB.L) Italian unit said on Monday a Milan court had suspended the tender for TV rights of Italy’s top flight Serie A soccer matches put on sale by Spain’s Mediapro until May 4.

Sky logo is seen at the exterior of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Italy’s Serie A soccer league in February accepted an offer for the rights to air matches for the 2018-21 seasons by Spanish broker Mediapro at just above 1.05 billion euros ($1.30 billion).

Offers from broadcasters interested in buying the rights were initially expected by April 21.

    Sky Italia said it had requested a Milan-based court to verify whether Mediapro’s tender respected Italian laws.

    “The tender by Mediapro... rises so many perplexities, making it necessary to verify its legality before presenting any important offers,” Sky Italia added in the statement.

    Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Giulia Segreti

