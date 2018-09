(Reuters) - Britain’s takeover regulator said on Thursday that the battle between Comcast (CMCSA.O) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) for Sky Plc (SKYB.L) would now go to an auction procedure.

FILE PHOTO: A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Takeover Panel said the auction would start at 1700 London time on Sept. 21 and end on the evening of Sept. 22, with a maximum of three rounds.