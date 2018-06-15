FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in an hour

Comcast gains unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have given the green light to U.S. cable company Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) plan to acquire European pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) without demanding concessions.

The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The European Commission said the deal did not raise any competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story last week.

    “The proposed transaction would lead to only a limited increase in Sky’s existing share of the markets for the acquisition of TV content, as well as in the market for the wholesale supply of TV channels in the relevant member states,” the EU competition agency said on Friday.

    Comcast, the world’s biggest entertainment company, is fighting Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) for Sky.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.