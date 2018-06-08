EU regulators set to approve Comcast's bid for Sky: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve U.S. cable company Comcast’s bid for European pay-TV company Sky without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Comcast is battling Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox for Sky. The media mogul bid’s to buy all of Sky has been delayed by politicians and regulators worried about the power of the enlarged media group.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on Comcast’s offer by June 15, did not respond to a request for email. It cleared without conditions Fox’s bid for Sky in April last year. Comcast declined to comment.