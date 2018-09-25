Comcast buys 29.1 percent of Sky stock in market purchases

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast (CMCSA.O), the victor in the auction for Sky (SKYB.L) on Saturday, said on Tuesday it had bought 29.1 percent of the European pay-TV group’s shares in the market.

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Comcast bid 17.28 pounds ($22.66) a share for Sky, beating a 15.67 pound offer from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O). Fox holds a 39 percent stake in Sky, which it is selling to Walt Disney (DIS.N) as part of a separate deal.

Comcast said it was seeking to make further market purchases of Sky shares at a price of 17.28 per share.

It needs 50 percent of the stock plus one share to complete its takeover.