FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 25, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Comcast buys 29.1 percent of Sky stock in market purchases

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast (CMCSA.O), the victor in the auction for Sky (SKYB.L) on Saturday, said on Tuesday it had bought 29.1 percent of the European pay-TV group’s shares in the market.

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Comcast bid 17.28 pounds ($22.66) a share for Sky, beating a 15.67 pound offer from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O). Fox holds a 39 percent stake in Sky, which it is selling to Walt Disney (DIS.N) as part of a separate deal.

Comcast said it was seeking to make further market purchases of Sky shares at a price of 17.28 per share.

It needs 50 percent of the stock plus one share to complete its takeover.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.