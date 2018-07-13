FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Takeover Panel says Disney would need to bid at least 14 pounds per share for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel said on Friday that Disney (DIS.N) would need to make a minimum bid of 14 pounds per share for Sky Plc (SKYB.L) if it succeeds in buying Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O).

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sky plans to request that the hearings committee be convened in order to review this ruling and each of Disney and Fox is considering its position, the Panel said.

The 14 pounds per share is lower than Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) offer of 14.75 pounds per share, but at par with Fox’s current bid.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

