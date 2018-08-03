FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 2:21 PM / in an hour

UK regulator confirms Disney must offer at least 14 pounds per share for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s takeover regulator said on Friday that a review had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox’s TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast have managed to take control of the British broadcaster.

The Takeover Panel set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But its hearings committee subsequently examined the decision on July 27 after the regulator said that “various interested parties affected by the ruling” had asked for a review.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton

