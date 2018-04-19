Sky adds 38,000 customers in third quarter, nine-month earnings rise 10 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Sky (SKYB.L), the European pay TV company at the center of a bidding battle between Fox/Disney and Comcast, said it had added 38,000 new customers in its third-quarter, helping keep it on track for the year.

FILE PHOTO: The Sky logo is seen on outside of an entrance to offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The company, whose services are in nearly 23 million homes, said like-for-like revenue for the nine months to end-March rose 5 percent to 10.1 billion pounds ($14.3 billion), while core earnings were up 10 percent to 1.7 billion pounds.