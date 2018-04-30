FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 30, 2018 / 8:17 PM / in 2 hours

HNA set to drop acquisition of SkyBridge Capital: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co is set to drop its pursuit of hedge-fund investment firm SkyBridge Capital, after facing resistance from Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The two firms may strike a partnership agreement instead, but the size and scope of it is unclear, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2KlGVot)

The CFIUS has stopped several Chinese companies from acquiring American ones in the past, the most high-profile being Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in January.

SkyBridge, which was founded by onetime White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci, had about $10 billion in assets under management or advisement as of February.

The deal would have valued SkyBridge at around $200 million, the report said.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.