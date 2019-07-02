Exabeam buys Israeli cloud security firm SkyFormation

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - California-based cybersecurity firm Exabeam said on Tuesday it acquired SkyFormation, an Israeli cloud application security company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

As Exabeam’s first acquisition and following its recent $75 million funding round, the investment will enable Exabeam to establish an office in Israel, provide access to talent and help more customers move their businesses and their security to the cloud, the company said.

SkyFormation allows organizations to collect logs from over 30 cloud services into any security information and event management tool, such as Exabeam’s.