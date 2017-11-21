FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain Capital to sell its 15 percent stake in Skylark
November 21, 2017 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bain Capital to sell its 15 percent stake in Skylark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Skylark Co (3197.T) on Tuesday said Bain Capital would sell its 15-percent stake in the Japanese restaurant chain in the market, ending a six-year relationship between the firms.

The U.S. private equity firm bought Skylark in 2011 from a fund run by Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) in one of the largest buyouts in Japan. Bain sold part of its stake in Skylark’s IPO in 2014 and has been gradually reducing its holdings.

The move comes as Skylark has moved to a stage where it can seek growth strategy on its own, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
