February 5, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apple supplier Skyworks' revenue rises 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by strong demand for its wireless chips and technology that powers Internet of Things.

However, net income fell to $70.4 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 29 from $257.8 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

    The latest quarter included a provision for income taxes of $315.2 million.

    Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $914.3 million.

    Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
