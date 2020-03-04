Apple supplier Skyworks sees no big production hit from coronavirus

(Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O), a chip supplier to Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhones, said on Wednesday the coronavirus has not significantly disrupted its manufacturing operations, sending its shares up 3%.

The chipmaker, however, cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, saying interruptions in global supply chains is hurting demand for its products. [nBw90WhNWa]

The company cut its revenue outlook to between $760 million and $770 million, from $800 million to $820 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $790.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.