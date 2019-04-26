Slack posts $141 million annual loss as it files to go public

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies, operator of the popular workplace instant-messaging app, reported an annual loss of $140.7 million, the company said on Friday ahead of its planned public market debut.

FILE PHOTO: The Slack app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Slack's daily active users exceeded 10 million in the three months ended Jan. 31, 2019, with its paid users at about 88,000, the company's regulatory filing bit.ly/2vp05DG showed.

The San Francisco-based company is seeking to go public via a direct listing, making it the second big technology company after Spotify Technology SA to bypass the traditional route of listing its shares through an initial public offering.

A direct listing is a cheaper way of becoming a public company as the process requires fewer investment banks and therefore lower fees.

In a direct listing, however, a company does not sell any new shares to raise money. Instead, it gives existing shareholders the opportunity to cash out.

The company is hoping for a valuation of more than $10 billion in the listing, Reuters had previously reported. Some early investors and employees have been selling the stock at around $28, valuing the company close to $17 billion, Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge, a brokerage company, told CNBC on Thursday.

The company expects to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SK”,

Slack’s revenue jumped 82 percent to $400.6 million in its latest fiscal year and its loss narrowed to $140.7 million from $181 million a year earlier.

The company, whose competitors include Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for Microsoft’s Office365 users, said it expects to incur losses for the foreseeable future and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future.

Slack is the latest in a string of high-profile technology companies looking to go public this year. Lyft Inc, Pinterest and Zoom Video Communications have completed IPOs so far in 2019.