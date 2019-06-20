Slack surges 50% in unusual listing, grabs $23 billion valuation

Traders work on the floor during the Slack Technologies Inc. IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Shares of Slack Technologies Inc surged 50 percent in their debut through a direct listing on Thursday, giving the workplace messaging app owner a valuation of about $23 billion.

The stock opened at $38.50, nearly 48% above a reference price of $26 set by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Slack is the second high-profile technology company after Spotify Technology SA to opt for a direct listing over a traditional IPO.

The direct listing could further pave the way for companies looking to go public without the aid of Wall Street underwriters, who charge millions of dollars in fees.