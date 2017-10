FILE PHOTO - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bratislava (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday the leaders of three coalition parties had agreed on a 2018 budget draft with the public finance deficit at 0.83 percent of gross domestic product.

The figure would be down from 2017’s expected 1.29 percent and well below the 3.0 percent ceiling for euro zone members.