FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest rally marking the first anniversary of the murder of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/David W. Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak police said on Thursday they had charged a man with ordering the murder last year of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, a case that rocked the country, triggering mass protests and the prime minister’s resignation.

The national police gave no further details in their statement, posted on its Facebook page.