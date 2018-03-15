FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Slovak deputy PM says he is candidate to lead new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said he had presented himself to the president on Thursday as the candidate to lead a new government and delivered signatures showing that a majority in parliament support the switch.

Slovak deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is seen prior to the meeting with President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018. David W. Cerny/Reuters

Prime Minister Robert Fico offered to resign on Wednesday on condition that his party be allowed to choose his successor, as the ruling coalition seeks to calm a political crisis sparked by the murder of a journalist.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet

