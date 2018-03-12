FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Slovak interior minister resigns amid political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak said on Monday he would resign, bowing to demands of a junior coalition partner which had sought the removal of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s close ally amid a political crisis.

“It’s important for stability to be maintained, therefore I decided to resign the post of deputy prime minister and interior minister,” Kalinak told a news conference. [nL8N1QT0Q6]

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

