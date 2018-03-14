FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 14, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Slovak PM Fico offers to resign to ease political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday he was ready to resign and nominate a successor if the country’s president agreed to give his Smer party the right to choose the government’s next leader.

Fico has been fighting to keep his three-party government intact after coming under pressure to call a snap election amid a political crisis sparked by the murder of a Slovak journalist in late February.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.