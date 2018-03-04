FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 5:43 PM / Updated a day ago

Slovak Prime Minister Fico rejects call for government shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Comments by Slovakia’s president suggesting that a new government or early elections may be needed to renew public trust after the murder of a journalist would deny the results of a 2016 election, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“The president’s call for government shakeup would deny results of democratic election two years ago,” Fico told reporters.“If there is any government shakeup, it must be a result of an agreement between coalition partners. The constitution sees no role for the president in this process.”

President Andrej Kiska made the comments in a televised speech following the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend that has shaken the nation last weekend.

Kiska does not have any formal powers to trigger the fall of the three-party government.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

