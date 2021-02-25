Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Europe News

U.S. bars Slovakia's former chief prosecutor, son from entry -statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has blocked Slovakia’s former chief prosecutor and his son from entering the United States, citing “significant corruptions,” the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The public designations target former Prosecutor General Dobroslav Trnka, who was charged in late 2019 with abuse of power for hiding recordings amid fall-out from an investigation into a journalist’s murder in 2018. Thursday’s designation also targets his son, Jakub Trnka.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey

