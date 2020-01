FILE PHOTO: Miroslav Marcek stands inside the courtroom at a preliminary hearing as he and other defendants appear on charges of ordering and carrying out the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Pezinok, Slovakia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PEZINOK, Slovakia (Reuters) - Miroslav Marcek, one of four defendants in a trial related to the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee last year, admitted to the killing in court on Monday.

Two other defendants, including businessman Marian Kocner, who were charged with ordering the murder said they were innocent. One defendant did not make a statement at Monday’s hearing.