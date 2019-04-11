Man charged with Slovak journalist's murder confesses to shooting him: TV

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest rally marking the first anniversary of the murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/David W. Cerny/File Photo

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - A man charged with Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak’s murder has confessed to shooting him, Slovakia’s public television RTVS, the aktuality.sk news website and daily Dennik N reported on Thursday, quoting police sources.

The killing last year of Kuciak, an investigative reporter covering corruption, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova sparked massive protests that led to the resignation of prime minister Robert Fico.

RTVS said on its official Facebook page that police sources said a former soldier identified only as Miroslav M. had confessed earlier that day during five hours of questioning by the police.

Website aktuality.sk, where Kuciak had reported on fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen before he was found shot dead at home with his fiancee in February 2018, quoted a police source as saying the same thing.

The special prosecutor’s office, which oversees the case, was not immediately available for comment.

Miroslav M. is one of five people currently in custody who are charged with the killings. He was originally believed by the police to have acted as a driver for a shooter.