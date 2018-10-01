Slovak prosecutor may charge more people over journalist's murder

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - More people may be charged over the killing of a Slovak investigative journalist in February, the country’s top prosecutor said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators attend a protest called "Let's stand for decency in Slovakia" in reaction to the murder of Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Bratislava, Slovakia March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

The killings of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée led to one of the biggest crises Slovakia has faced. Nationwide protests over corruption in the wake of the murders toppled the government of Robert Fico, who had run the country for all but two of the past 12 years.

Kuciak had written a series of articles on state corruption as well as other topics.

A court on Sunday ordered four people jailed until trial for the murders after police carried out raids last week.

“We have more steps prepared which we want to take, so there is high probability there will be more charges,” Slovak general prosecutor Jaromir Ciznar told a news conference.

Prosecutors said the killer was paid 70,000 euros, of which 50,000 euros was cash and the rest forgiven debt.

A woman arrested on Friday, identified only by initials A. Zs. by the police, was the one who ordered the murder, although it was not clear whether she was acting for someone or for whom.

Kuciak was the intended target in the killing, which took place at his home outside of Bratislava.