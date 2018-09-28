Slovak state prosecutor charges three people with journalist Kuciak's murder

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s state prosecutor has charged three people with the premeditated murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in February, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Candles are seen in front of the Government of the Slovak Republic's building during march in honour of murdered Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

The three people were detained in a house raid on Thursday morning. Five others detained in the same raid have been released, the spokeswoman said.

Kuciak’s killing seven months ago sparked the biggest street protests in Slovakia since the fall of communism in 1989.