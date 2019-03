Slovakia's presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova waits for the election results at the party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s ruling party-backed candidate Maros Sefcovic conceded defeat in the euro zone country’s presidential election on Saturday.

Sefcovic, a vice-president the European Union’s executive Commission, told reporters he had called his rival, liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova, to congratulate her on her victory.