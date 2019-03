Poll predicts easy win for Slovakia's Caputova in presidential run-off

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova speaks after the first unofficial results at a party election headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Anti-corruption campaigner Zuzana Caputova was projected to win 60.5 percent of the vote in Slovakia’s presidential election run-off on March 30, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The Median agency poll for public broadcaster RTVS, the first since Caputova claimed a decisive first-round victory last weekend, put European Union commissioner and ruling party-backed candidate Maros Sefcovic at 39.5 percent in its voting model.