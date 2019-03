Slovakia's presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova receives congratulations at the party's headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Anti-graft lawyer Zuzana Caputova led Slovakia’s presidential run-off vote with 58.4 percent of the vote after results from 64 percent of polling stations were counted, giving her nearly certain victory, statistics office data showed on Saturday.

The ruling Smer party’s candidate, European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, was second with 41.6 percent.