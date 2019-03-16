Anti-graft campaigner set to win pole position in Slovakia presidential vote

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - An anti-corruption campaigner with no previous experience of public office is set to take the pole position for round two of Slovakia’s presidential election as voters spurn the ruling Smer party one year after the murder of a journalist sparked mass protests.

Slovakia's presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova speaks to media after casting her vote during the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Pezinok, Slovakia, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The killing of Jan Kuciak, who reported on fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen, triggered the biggest anti-government protests in Slovakia since communism ended three decades earlier. It also led to the resignation of then prime minister, Smer leader Robert Fico.

Fico’s government remains in power, but Smer’s popularity has slumped. On the first anniversary of Kuciak’s murder, thousands of Slovaks rallied to protest against what they see as a lack of government action on the corruption he uncovered.

Most polling stations across the European Union and NATO member country of 5.4 million people closed at 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) with first results expected around midnight. The two best performing candidates will face a run-off on March 30.

Some stations remained open due to minor incidents, which should not have major impact on the vote.

Polls done before a two-week blackout period showed the Smer-backed candidate, EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, trailing far behind political newcomer and lawyer Zuzana Caputova, whose endorsement by the protest movement has catapulted her to frontrunner position with support at more than 50 percent.

If elected, the 45-year-old Caputova, a pro-European liberal who belongs to the small, non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia party, will stand out among the populist nationalist politicians on the rise across much of Europe.

“I see a strong call for change in this election following the tragic events last spring and a very strong public reaction,” Caputova told reporters as she cast vote in her home town Pezinok. “We stand on a crossroads between the loss and renewal of public trust, also in terms of Slovakia’s foreign policy orientation.”

The president does not wield day-to-day power but has veto power over the appointments of senior prosecutors and judges, pivotal in that fight.

The murder of Kuciak and his fiancee, who was shot dead alongside him, is still under investigation. The biggest breakthrough to date came just two days before the vote, when special prosecutors said they had charged businessman Marian Kocner, a subject of Kuciak’s reporting with connections across the political scene including with Smer, with ordering the murder.

“Caputova has a history of fighting for the common people as a public-interest lawyer and brings much-needed non-confrontational style and liberal values to the public debate,” Ivan Musak, 52, told Reuters in Bratislava.

Peter, a 69-year old pensioner who declined to give his full name, was concerned about her lack of political experience.

“Sefcovic is an experienced diplomat, he would be more capable of representing the country,” he said. “But I voted for him despite the Smer backing, not because of it.”

The last AKO agency poll before the vote published on March 1, showed support for Caputova at 52.9 percent and Sefcovic at 16.7 percent.

Supreme court judge and former justice minister Stefan Harabin, an independent, got 11.4 percent. He promises to fight immigration and dismantle EU sanctions against Russia.