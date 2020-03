Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party leader Igor Matovic gestures with supporters at his party's headquarters after the country's parliamentary elections, in Trnava, Slovakia, early March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) led the EU country’s parliamentary election, results from 51.7% of voting districts showed on Sunday.

The partial results showed the anti-corruption movement OLANO winning 24.2% of the vote, followed by the ruling center-left Smer party with 19.6%.