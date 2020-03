Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party leader Igor Matovic gestures with supporters at his party's headquarters after the country's parliamentary elections, in Trnava, Slovakia, early March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) took the lead in the EU country’s parliamentary election, results from one third of voting districts showed on Sunday.

The partial results showed the anti-corruption movement OLANO winning 23.7% of the vote, followed by the ruling center-left Smer party with 20.6%.